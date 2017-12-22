Parliament winter session: Congress, BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe give adjournment motion notices

Parliament Winter Session: Congress has given adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections.

Parliament Winter Session: Congress has given adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh during the recently concluded Gujarat Assembly elections. On the other hand, BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has once again given adjourned motion notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on remarks of Congress leaders against PM Modi, according to report.

The Congress asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shed his “raaj-hatth” (stubborness) and clarify in Parliament his ‘conspiracy with Pakistan’ remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh to end the stalemate and enable a discussion on issues such as the Rafale deal. With no end in sight to the current impasse on the issue, the proceedings in Parliament continued to be disrupted. Congress leader Anand Sharma held the “obduracy” of the prime minister and the attitude of the government as being responsible for the impasse in Parliament, that continued with a washout of the proceedings in the Rajya Sabha for a fourth day today.

He also accused the government of wanting to continue the standoff so that issues of critical concern to the people are not taken up. Sharma alleged that the government does not want the opposition to raise issues of acts of “commission and omission” and the wrong decisions of the prime minister. He said that the government does not want that it is exposed on the floor of the House on issues such as the Rafale scam which the opposition wants to discuss.

“It is the responsibility of the PM to clear doubts regarding his accusations. It is his duty to restore the dignity of the office and in the interest of parliamentary democracy that this deadlock comes to an end,” Sharma told reporters. “We urge the prime minister to shed his ‘raaj-hatth’ (stubbordness) and clarify his remarks against Singh and Ansari, which he made to win Gujarat polls,” Sharma said.

The stalemate, he said, continues primarily because of the attitude of the government and obduracy of the prime pinister, who refuses to register the seriousness of the situation resulting from his “baseless and unwarranted aspersions” for electoral gains. He said, as one who is occupying the constitutional office, it is the duty of the prime minister to restore the dignity of the office of the institution.