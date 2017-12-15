Parliament Winter Session 2017 Live Updates: Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha to resume; Triple Talaq bill pending

Parliament Winter Session 2017 Live Updates: The Parliament is beginning today. The 21-day-long winter session of Parliament will conclude on January 5. It will have 14 settings. This comes as Gujarat Assembly elections results will be declared on December 18.

Parliament Winter Session 2017 Live Updates: The Parliament is beginning today. The 21-day-long winter session of Parliament will conclude on January 5. It will have 14 settings. This comes as Gujarat Assembly elections results will be declared on December 18. Earlier, Congress has accused BJP of delaying the Winter Session. This will be a crucial session as key bills, including Triple Talaq, are pending in Parliament. As many as 25 pending bills and 14 new ones are expected to be placed in the winter session of parliament. Some of the bills listed for consideration and passage at the session include Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2016, Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013 and Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2016. The surrogacy bill prohibits commercial surrogacy and allows its altruistic form. It also specifies criteria for the intending couple and a surrogate mother, the think-tank said. Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Bill, 2013 proposes to make giving bribe an offence and modifies the definition of ‘taking a bribe’ and requires prior sanction to investigate officials, accoridng to reports. Last year, the Winter session was a complete washout.

Track Live updates of Parliament Winter Session 2017 here

10:17 am: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) yesterday announced its decision to raise the Mahanadi water dispute, Polavaram project row and other pressing issues facing the state during the winter session of the Parliament, beginning today.

10:14 am: The decision was taken today at the BJD’s parliamentary party meeting at Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s residence here.

10:11 am: For the first time a Prime Minister has accused Former PM, former Vice President and diplomats of conspiring with Pakistan for Gujarat elections. PM must clarify in the Parliament, says Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

10:08 am: NDA Meeting will take place at 4 PM in the Parliament today, according to report.

10:05 am: It has been learnt that Cabinet meeting will take place at 1 PM in Parliament, today.

10:03 am: The new bills listed for introduction and passage include Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017, Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill, 2017 and Goods and Services Tax (Compensation to States_Amendment Bill), 2017.

10:00 am: The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriages) Bill gives women from the community the right to seek maintenance from their husbands in case of triple talaq, while the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 prohibits certain persons, including promoters of defaulter companies, from submitting a resolution plan, according to report