Parliament session live updates: Congress to corner government on Karnataka IT raids

Parliament Monsoon session live updates: Congress will seek to corner the Narendra Modi government in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha over an array of issues, including I-T raids at several locations and properties linked to Karnataka Energy Minister D K Shivakumar in connection with a tax evasion case. Around Rs 10 crore cash was recovered during the raids at various properties linked to the minister, I-T officials were quoted as saying. Rs 7.9 crore cash has been recovered from Delhi, about Rs 2.23 crore has been found at locations in Karnataka, where Assembly elections are scheduled to be held next year, as per PTI report. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley rejected the opposition allegations saying the properties of a particular minister of Karnataka was searched. “In that resort where your MLAs are staying, no search has taken place, no MLA has been searched. A particular individual was to be searched. He has gone and parked himself in that resort,” Jaitley said yesterday. The Monsoon Session of Parliament had begun on July 17 and will culminate on August 11.

11:20 am: “There can be no protection, no insulation against the corrupt. The more the Congress tries to use its muscle and strength in the Parliament on such issues, it paints its face black every time, it shames itself” BJP leader G.V.L. Narasimha Rao told ANI.

1:17 am: Uproar in Rajya Sabha.

11:15 am: Watch- Protest over I-T raids on Karnataka Minister D. K. Shivakumar.

11:12 am: Congress workers hold protest in Bengaluru against IT raids on Karnataka Minister D. K. Shivakumar.