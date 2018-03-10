Parliament panel to housing ministry: Project needs ‘realistically’



The standing committee on urban development has asked the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs ‘to project its need realistically and convincingly’ for higher budgetary allocation.

The standing committee on urban development has asked the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs ‘to project its need realistically and convincingly’ for higher budgetary allocation. “The committee is surprised to note that though most of the flagship programmes of the government are under the ministry, the percentage share given to the ministry remains around an average of 1.59% since 2014-15 and no substantial increase is given despite mandated to implement some of the highly ambitious missions,” it said in a report tabled in Parliament on Friday. The ministry is implementing various flagship schemes of the government. The panel noted that allocations made to the ministry over the years were not even half of what was proposed by it. The committee said in 2018-19, against a demand of Rs 86,099.97 crore for all these schemes, only Rs 41,765.13 crore, or 48.5%, was granted, whereas it was 43.73% in 2017-18.