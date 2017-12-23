Parliament panel gives green signal to bill calling for increase in traffic fines by 10 percent every year

A parliamentary panel has agreed to a ten percent increase in fines annually for causing traffic violations such as drink driving, talking on mobile phones while driving, rash and negligent driving, reports Hindustan Times. The decision was made after the panel studied Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017. In April this year, the bill was cleared by the Lok Sabha and is pending in the Rajya Sabha.

Drunken driving which is one of the main causes of deaths in road accidents in India will invite a fine of Rs 10,000 from the existing Rs 2,000. Talking on mobile phones while driving will result in a fine of Rs 5,000, up from the present Rs 1,000. For red light jumping, driving without seat belt/helmet, the proposed fine is Rs 1,000.

BJP MP Vinay P Saharabuddhe who headed the committee told Hindustan Times, “The Rajya Sabha select committee has endorsed in totality the amendments to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2017 that was cleared by Lok Sabha. We have submitted the report today.”

The amendments to the proposed law include a three-year jail and Rs 25,000 fine for guardians of minors caught driving and causing fatal accidents and a ten-fold increase in compensation for families of accident victims.

A number of reforms including simplifying vehicle registration process, online issue of learner’s license, bringing ride-hailing service providers under the motor vehicle law and mandatory vehicle recall policy, in case of defect, have also been proposed in the law.

However, despite the select committee accepting all the proposed amendments, the bill is unlikely to have a smooth sailing when it comes up for discussion and passage in Rajya Sabha in the first week of January. The Parliament’s winter session is ending on January 5.

Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Friday.”We are expecting in this Parliament session it will be cleared in Rajya Sabha,” Gadkari said when asked about the bill on the sidelines of EV (electric vehicle) Expo here.The Lok Sabha had cleared the bill in April.It seeks to bring a slew of radical reforms in the transport sector by ensuring 100 per cent e-governance, checking bogus driving licences and vehicle thefts, slapping heavy penalty on traffic violators and protecting the good samaritan, among other things.