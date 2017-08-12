Parliament monsoon session: Sittings end with 80% productivity; all you want to know in 10 points

The session also witnessed two major entries in the house with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu making appearances after bagging the incumbent posts. (Image: PTI)

Amidst some high end political developments taking place across the country, the monsoon session of the Parliament came to an end with both the houses (Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha) witnessing between 75 to 80 per cent productivity. The session also witnessed two major entries in the house with President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu making appearances after bagging the incumbent posts. While the Lok Sabha was adjourned on August 11 after 19 sittings, the Rajya Sabha session came to an end with passing more bills as compared to the lower house which had spent more time on non-legislative business.

Here are 10 key takeaways from monsoon session of the Parliament:

1. According to a report by Indian Express, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar informed that Rajya Sabha worked for 79.95 per cent of its scheduled hours during the 19-day session, while Lok Sabha sat for 77.94 per cent of its scheduled hours. Following the uproar in the house over various political issues, the Upper House lost 29 hours 58 minutes whereas the Lower House lost around 25 hours.

2. Several hotbed issues were taken up between the opposition and the treasury benches in both the houses. These issues included cow-lynching and mob-violence, the agrarian crisis and the controversial attack on Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi in Gujarat

3. A special session was also held on the 75th Anniversary of the Quit India Movement. Senior leaders including PM Narendra Modi, Congress president Sonia Gandhi and others spoke on the occasion.

4. The sittings saw a major political transformation in the both the houses following the presidential election. Things turned upside down for the BJP, which was concerned about its minority strengthen in Rajya Sabha as it became the single largest party, overtaking the Congress by 1 seat.

5. It was during the session when the major political turmoil broke out from Bihar. NDA got Bihar’s ruling JDU back on its side after chief minister Nitish Kumar broke his grand alliance with the RJD and the Congress in the state.

6. The session also saw CPM leader Sitaram Yechury, who had often led the Opposition in its criticism against the government, retiring from Rajya Sabha.

7. Another significant development for the ruling party in Parliament was the entry of BJP chief Amit Shah and Smriti Irani in the Rajya Sabha.

8. The session also saw six Congress MPs getting suspended for five days for hurling papers at the chair. The suspended Congress members were Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, Adhir Rajan Chowdhury, Ranjeet Ranjan, Sushmita Dev and M K Raghavan.

9. During the session, 17 bills were introduced in Lok Sabha and 14 were passed, while 9 were passed in Rajya Sabha, Ananth Kumar said.

10. According to PTI, crucial bills introduced during the session were the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (Second Amendment) Bill. Key legislation such as the Companies (Amendment) Act 2016 and the NABARD (Amendment) Act 2017 were passed by Lok Sabha.