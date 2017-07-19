Parliament monsoon session: Opposition highlights Dalit, agriculture crisis issues on day 1

The ruling party and the Opposition will be conducting a short discussion today in the Rajya Sabha on the recent lynchings and on the issue of Dalits. (Reuters)

The ruling party and the Opposition will be conducting a short discussion today in the Rajya Sabha on the recent lynchings and on the issue of Dalits. A day earlier, BSP Chief Mayawati resigned in protest against deputy chairman P J Kurien for interrupting her statement on Dalits and Saharanpur clashes. According to her, she was not being allowed to speak in the House. In any case, after her term’s expiry in April next year, Mayawati’s chances of getting reelected in the House are low as her party does not possess the required amount of votes to support her nomination.

The six issues introduced by the Opposition in the Lower House are the lynchings, India’s standoff with China, attack on Amarnath pilgrims, farmer suicides, effects of GST and demonetization and using CBI to target the Opposition parties and its leaders. The Lok Sabha will discuss the agrarian crisis today as it was one of the six important issues addressed in the Lower House. These issues were decided by the Opposition parties in a meeting before the parliamentary session took place.

As soon as the session in the Rajya Sabha began, the AIADMK members stood on their feet demanding an exemption for Tamil Nadu from the medical entrance test, NEET and the BSP and Congress leaders wanted a discussion on the lynchings and the attacks on Dalits. The leader of the House, Arun Jaitley, said that the government was ready to discuss the issues related to lynchings yet, the House failed to come to a proper conclusion on the discussion. When Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien was talking about the issues related to the lynchings, he was interrupted by Jaitley who said, “Do the discussion now,” in between O’Brien’s speech.

In the Upper House, Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJD leader B Mahtab will discuss the issues related to the agrarian situation prevailing in the country under Rule 193.