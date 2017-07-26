Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Ruckus in Lok Sabha over mob lynchings, Opposition interrupts Sushma Swaraj speech

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed the heated exchange of words between the Opposition and Narendra Modi government over an array of issues. (PTI image)

Parliament Monsoon Session LIVE Updates: Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have witnessed the heated exchange of words between the Opposition and Narendra Modi government over an array of issues. These included current situation of farmers across the country, mob lynching debate. Yesterday both the houses were adjourned due to President Ram Nath Kovind’s swearing-in ceremony. Also, opposition parties, led by the Congress, had staged a protest against the suspension of six Congress MPs for five days from the Lok Sabha in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi inside the Parliament complex. The leaders of the Congress, Left, Trinamool Congress, RJD and JD(U) shouted slogans against the Narendra Modi government and urged Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to reconsider the decision to suspend Gaurav Gogoi, Sushmita Dev, Ranjeet Ranjan, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, K Suresh and M K Raghavan. Meanwhile, BJP Parliamentary Board meeting is scheduled to be held at 7 pm today. It has been learned that the meeting will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party chief Amit Shah and other members of the board.

12:42 pm: In his notice, Yadav wrote that the recent CAG report highlighted the failure of the government. He also mentioned that there is an immediate need to discuss about the Railway food quality in the Parliament.

12:38 pm: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Leader Jai Prakash Narayan Yadav had submitted an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha, over the poor quality of food being served by the Indian Railways.

12:34 pm: Rajya Sabha begins as the question hour has begun.

12:32 pm: Proceedings of Rajya Sabha will resume shortly.

12:30 pm: Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12:45 pm.

12:26 pm: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 12.32 pm.

12:25 pm: Meanwhile, Congress re-nominates Ahmed Patel to contest from Gujarat for Rajya Sabha polls

12:23 pm: I am ready to speak as the matter is serious, can’t give a statement in such uproar. They must not storm the well, said Sushma Swaraj in Lok Sabha.

12:20 pm: We are as much concerned on this issue, as the Government is, said Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge of Congress in Lok Sabha on 39 missing Indians in Mosul,Iraq.

12:15 pm: External Affairs Minister Sushma speaks on missing 39 Indians, ready to give detailed reply. Swaraj said she had not misled anyone

12:10 pm: Opposition interrupted Sushma’s speech, Opposition not letting me speak, said Swaraj. Sushma Swaraj requested members to go back to their seats

12:05 pm: Lok Sabha Schedule

FM Arun Jaitley to table Supplementary Demands for Grants 2017-18 & Demands for Excess Grants 2014-15.

Bills for consideration and passing: The Indian Institutes of Information Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2016. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2017, The Indian Institutes of Management Bill, 2017, The Banking Reguation (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

12:00 pm: Rajya Sabha Schedule

Reply to the discussion on farmers’ distress leading to rise in the incidents of their suicide in the country.

Bills for consideration and passing: The Collection of Statistics (Amendment) Bill, 2017. The National Institutes of Technology, Science Education and Research (Amendment) Bill, 2017. The Constitution (123rd Amendment) Bill, 2017. The National Commission for Backward Classes (Repeal) Bill, 2017.