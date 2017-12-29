Parliament LIVE Updates: Bankruptcy Code in House today; Centre eyes amendments to plug potential loopholes

Day 9 of the Winter Session of Parliament

Defeating all amendments, the Lok Sabha on Thursday passed the triple talaq bill and it will now be presented in the Rajya Sabha. Speaking on behalf of the government, MoS MJ Akbar called into question the credibility of All India Muslim Personal Law Board for opposing the move. He asked ‘who made them community representatives?’ The Congress has sought the bill to be sent to the Standing Committee, while few other opposition parties like the AIMIM and Biju Janata Dal have called the legislation an “injustice to Muslim women”. The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights of Marriage) Bill 2017 makes instant triple talaq a non-bailable warrant with imprisonment of up to three years in jail. On Friday, which is also the last working day of 2017, a number of other bills, primarily related to the business sector are expected to be tabled.

Here are all Parliament Day 9 LIVE Updates:

11: 50 am: The Question Hour starts in the Lok Sabha.

11: 42 am: Triple Talaq bill to be tabled in Rajya Sabha next week.

11: 25 am: The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2017 was introduced by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley.

11: 14 am: The government seeks to make some amendments to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code today. The bill, seeking amendments in the code, was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to plug potential loopholes and prohibit “certain persons”, such as wilful defaulters, from submitting resolution plans to let them take charge of the company.