Parliament Live Updates: Opposition to move two privilege motions against Sushma Swaraj

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: The Narendra Modi government is eager to make most out of remaining days of Monsoon Session even as Congress is seeking to corner the ruling dispensation over a number of issues. It has been learnt that Opposition will move two privilege motions against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha today, as per ANI report. Yesterday it was a fruitful day for Parliament as a raft of bills were passed. However, uproar was witnessed but did not disrupt the proceedings as much as we have witnessed during the Monsoon session. Tomorrow members of both Houses of Parliament will cast votes to elect Vice President of India. Former Union Minister M Venkaiah Naidu tipped to be the next Vice President. A united opposition has fielded Gopal Krishna Gandhi against Naidu. The Monsoon Session of Parliament had begun on July 17 and will culminate on August 11.

11:35 AM: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Amendment) Bill was also taken up in Lok Sabha. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has a capital of Rs 100 crore currently. The Bill allows the Central Government to increase this capital to Rs 30,000 crore.

11:30 AM: Yesterday, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, while replying to the debate stated that after the passage of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, (SARFAESI Act), from 2001, non-performing assets (NPAs) came down from 13% to 2% by 2007. Under the Bill, the central government may authorise the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to issue directions to banks for initiating proceedings in case of a default or failure to meet the legal obligations or conditions of a loan.

11:25 AM: Lok Sabha Schedule

Bills for consideration and passing: The Indian Institute of Petroleum and Energy Bill. The Requisitioning and Acquisition of Immovable Property (Amendment) Bill. Private Members’ Business.

11:20 AM: Rajya Sabha Schedule

Private Members’ Business. Bill for consideration and passing: The Companies (Amendment) Bill.