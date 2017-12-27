LIVE Parliament: Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother, wife harassed in Pakistan; Opposition protests in Lok Sabha

Parliament Live Updates: Parliament session has begun. As per the current schedule, the session will end on January 5, 2018. There will be a total of 14 sittings.

Parliament Live Updates: Parliament session has begun. As per the current schedule, the session will end on January 5, 2018. There will be a total of 14 sittings. The row over reported harassment of Kulbhushan Jadhav has hit both Houses. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will give a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11 AM on Thursday and at 12 noon in Lok Sabha over the issue. Meanwhile, a bill seeking to criminalise the practice of instant triple talaq among Muslims is set to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on Thursday. The proceedings in the Upper and lower Houses have been disrupted by frequent protests over an array of issues, especially the treatment meted out to Jadhav’s kin in Pakistan.

2:05 pm: PM Modi in his speeches didn’t question, nor meant to question the commitment to this nation of either former PM Manmohan Singh or Former VP Hamid Ansari, any such perception is erroneous, we hold these leaders in high esteem, as well as their commitment to India, says FM Arun Jaitley in Rajya Sabha.

2:00 pm: A Minister who doesn’t believe in the constitution, should he be in the cabinet? It is the basic question. The Minister must come to the house & tender an apology to the house & the nation, if he doesn’t he should be suspended from the cabinet: Ghulam Nabi Azad.

1:38 PM: The government will make a statement in the Lok Sabha tomorrow on the treatment meted out by Pakistan to the family members of Kulbhushan Jadhav, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today said.

1:34 PM: During the Zero Hour, members of various political parties, including the Congress, Shiv Sena, Trinamool Congress and AIADMK, strongly protested the way Jadhav’s family members were treated by Pakistan authorities when they had gone there to meet Jadhav, who is languishing in a Pakistani prison.

1:30 PM: Swaraj, who was present in the House, said a statement on the issue would be made tomorrow.

1:28 PM: While strongly criticising the happenings, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge demanded that Jadhav should be brought back.

1:24 PM: Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant also raised the issue and said India should not keep silent in the matter.

1:22 PM: Describing Pakistan as “hypocritical”, Trinamool Congress leader Saugata Roy said the incident should be criticised and demanded that Swaraj should speak on the issue.

1:18 PM: Condemning the incident, AIADMK M Thambidurai said asking a woman to remove her ‘mangal sutra’ is an insult to the country.

1:15 PM: The meeting between Jadhav and his mother and wife took place on December 25 at the Pakistani foreign affairs ministry in Islamabad after repeated requests by India for family access.

1:11 PM: Jadhav, who was arrested in March, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation that India has dismissed as concocted.

1:08 PM: On Tuesday, India accused Pakistan of violating mutual understanding on Jadhav’s meeting with his family, and said the Indian national appeared coerced and under considerable stress during the tightly-controlled interaction.

1:04 PM: Pakistan went so far as to have the mangal sutra, bangles and bindi of his mother and wife removed before they could meet him, the external affairs ministry had said on Tuesday.

1:00 pm: Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM amid opposition protests over Pakistan’s treatment of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family members and other issues.

12:54 pm: TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said secularism is inscribed in the preamble of the Constitution and asked if a minister is allowed to denounce the same preamble in public.

12:50 pm: Naresh Agarwal (SP) said the Constitution is the Ramayana and Gita of democracy and any minister who abuses it and its founder Baba Saheb Ambedkar should be removed.

12:46 pm: At this, Naidu interjected to ask members not to bring Babasaheb Ambedkar into the controversy. But the opposition members remained unrelenting and trooped into the well raising slogans.

12:43 pm: Naidu asked members not to raise slogans and ordered that nothing they were saying would go on record. He then allowed Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment and Republican Party of India founder Ramdas Athawale to speak.

12:40 pm: Athawale praised the Prime Minister for honouring the memory of Ambedkar with a fitting memorial and said it was Congress which had insulted Ambedkar. “Don’t create a ruckus. You are going to be defeated in general elections in 2019 and 2024,” Athawale told the opposition.

12:36 pm: Subramanian Swamy (BJP) claimed Ambedkar did not include the word secularism in the Constitution.

12:34 pm: Naidu tried to restore order but all his efforts went in vain. “How much should I tolerate. This is not acceptable. This is not done,” he said as slogan shouting continued unabated.

12:30 pm: As opposition members continued their noisy protest and demanded a discussion on the issue, Naidu said no discussion can take place without a proper notice.

12:27 pm: Tomorrow I will be making a statement in the House on this issue, says Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in Lok Sabha Kulbhushan Jadhav.

12:22 pm: We condemn the way Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife were treated in Pakistan. Kulbhushan Jadhav should be brought back to the country, says Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said in Lok Sabha

12:17 pm: We can’t expect anything better from Pakistan. The way Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife were treated was shameful, said Congress leader Kapil Sibal

12:12 PM: Lok Sabha has resumed but Opposition MPs are protesting and raising slogans in the Well of the lower House.

12:09 PM: A united Opposition today disrupted proceedings in the Rajya Sabha protesting against controversial comments reportedly made by Union Minister Anantkumar Hegde on changing the Constitution and secularism.

12:06 PM: Congress, SP and BSP members trooped into the Well of the House shouting slogans seeking removal of Hegde and forcing Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu to adjourn the proceedings till 1200 hours.

12:03 PM: The trouble started during the laying of the official papers on the table of the House as opposition members shouted “shame, shame” when Hegde, who is Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, rose to lay the papers listed against his name.

12:00 PM: Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad sought a clarification from the Minister as he could leave the House soon after laying papers.

11:57 AM: True to this, Hegde sat in the House for a while listening to opposition protests against his controversial statement that the BJP would change the Constitution by excluding Secularism from the preamble. Soon thereafter, he left the House.

11:54 AM: Azad asked if a minister does not believe in the Constitution, does he has a right to remain as a minister. “Minister who has no faith in the Constitution has no right to be a minister. He has no right to be a Member of Parliament,” he said.

11:51 AM: Congress’ Ghulam Nabi Azad raises the issue of remarks made by Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde about the constitution, in Rajya Sabha; says “if a person has no belief in the constitution, he has no right to be a member of Parliament”

11:48 AM: Pandemonium in Rajya Sabha over Union Minister Ananth Kumar Hegde’s remarks about the constitution.

11:45 AM: Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm.

11:42 AM:PM Modi is new Santa for new India, bringing good news for new India: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar

11:39 AM: Appeal to all opposition parties to help pass the bill on Triple Talaq in the Parliament unanimously: Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar

Bills for consideration and passing:

The National Capital Territory of

Delhi Laws (Special Provisions)

Second (Amendment) Bill;

The Goods and Services Tax

(Compensation to States) Amendment

Bill;

The Public Premises (Eviction of

Unauthorised Occupants) Amendment

Bill;

The Ancient Monuments and

Archaeological Sites and Remains

(Amendment) Bill.

11:30 AM: Rajya Sabha:

Bills for consideration and passing:

The Indian Forest (Amendment) Bill;

The Indian Institute of Petroleum and

Energy Bill;

The National Bank for Agriculture and

Rural Development (Amendment) Bill.