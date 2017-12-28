Parliament LIVE: Triple Talaq Bill needs to be strengthened in favour of women says Congress, Asaduddin Owaisi calls it injustice

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad defends the Triple Talaq Bill

Sushma Swaraj speech in Parliament live updates: The Triple Talaq Bill is being tabled in Lok Sabha. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad defended the bill saying, “This law is for women’s rights and justice.” Asaduddin Owaisi said, in the Lok Sabha that the Triple Talaq Bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence. Earlier, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj launched a blistering attack on Pakistan over the ill treatment of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife and mother. She assured both the Houses that the Government is making all efforts on Kulbhushan Jadhav release. She accused Pakistan of betrayal saying, “It was specifically agreed upon by both sides that media will not be allowed to come close to the family but Pakistani press not only came close to them but also harassed them and hurled taunts at them.” The Upper House expressed concern over the serious issue. The meeting between Jadhav and his mother and wife took place on December 25 at the Pakistani foreign affairs ministry in Islamabad after repeated requests by India for family access. Jadhav, who was arrested in March, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court for alleged spying, an accusation that India has dismissed as concocted. On Tuesday, India accused Pakistan of violating mutual understanding on Jadhav’s meeting with his family and said the Indian national appeared coerced and under considerable stress during the tightly-controlled interaction. Pakistan reportedly asked Jadhav’s wife and mother to remove the mangal sutra, bangles and bindi before they could meet him.

01: 39 pm: “Congress supports the Supreme Court’s judgment. Triple talaq should definitely go but as far as the bill is concerned, it will be scrutinised by the Parliamentary committee. If there are difficulties in the provisions that will be dealt with. Congress is definitely supporting triple talaq bill but the provisions will be scrutinised,” says Manish Tiwari to CNN-News18.

01: 10 pm: During Question Hour, Ajay Kumar Mishra of the BJP demands use of Hindi and regional languages in courts.

01: 01 pm: Today we are creating history, this is a law about the pride of women. This Bill is for women’s justice and respect: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

12: 50 am: This law is for women’s rights & justice & not regarding any prayer, ritual or religion: Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in Lok Sabha.

12: 47 am: This bill is flawed, there are many internal contradictions in the Bill :BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab in Lok Sabha

12: 43 am: Triple Talaq Bill needs to be strengthened in favour of women: Congress in Lok Sabha

12: 35 am: This bill violates fundamental rights and lacks legal coherence: Asaduddin Owaisi in Lok Sabha

12: 33 am: Triple Talaq Bill is being tabled in Lok Sabha.

12: 31 am: Thank God they didn’t say there was a bomb in her (Kulbhushan Jadhav’s wife) shoes! If for security reasons she was made to take off her shoes, they should have returned them when she was leaving but no, they had to commit some sort of cruelty: EAM Sushma Swaraj

12: 29 am: There is an uproar in Lok Sabha as the opposition wishes to ask questions to EAM Sushma Swaraj but the speaker Sumitra Mahajan has shut down the request saying, “There cannot be questions raised on a statement.

12: 23 am: The meeting was started in absence of the Deputy High Commissioner, if he would have seen how clothes of the family members were changed, he would have registered protest there and then: EAM Sushma Swaraj in Lok Sabha.

12: 17 am: Pak Foreign Office is set to hold a press conference at 5:30 pm IST. The dept will be responding to India’s claims that #KulbhushanJadhav’s family was mistreated. Pak FO will also clarify its stand on taking away Jadhav’s wife’s shoes and not returning them.

12: 12 am: It was specifically agreed upon by both sides that media will not be allowed to come close to the family but Pakistani press not only came close to them but also harassed them and hurled taunts at them: EAM Sushma Swaraj in Lok Sabha

12: 08 am: Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till 2 pm due to the ruckus by the Congress.

12: 06 am: The Congress party uproars in the Rajya Sabha over Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde’s comments against the Constitution. The Congress MPs are demanding a point of order in Question Hour. However, Chariman Venkaiah Naidu refused to allow it.

11: 48 am: Representative Members from various parties register their condemnation of the treatment meted out to Kulbhushan Jadhav’s family. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

11: 43 am: Pakistan does not know how to treat the citizens of another country. The ill-treatment given to Jadhav’s mother and wife is not only with his family but it was against 130 crore people of India: Ghulam Nabi Azad

11: 40 am: Union Minister Ramdas Athavale thanks the Congress for supporting the government.

11: 36 am: Misbehaviour of Pakistan with wife and mother of Kulbhushan Jadhav was misbehavior with all Indians. Regardless of political differences, when it comes to nation’s dignity & another country misbehaves with our mothers & sisters, it will not be tolerated,” said Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress in Rajya Sabha

11: 33 am: The entire House unanimously criticised Pakistan’s ill-treatment of Kulbhushan Jadhav.

11: 31 am: Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother was not allowed to speak in Marathi, 2 Pakistani officials present in the meeting kept stopping her repeatedly but when she continued, the intercom was switched off: EAM Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha.

11: 29 am: Jadhav Ji’s mother who only wears a saree was forced to wear salwar-kurta. Bindi, bangles & mangalsutras of both mother & wife were removed. Both the married women were made to like widows: EAM Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha

11: 27 am: Meeting started without our envoy; no humanity and no compassion showed to Jadhav’s mother and wife, says Sushma

11: 24 am: A meeting of a mother with her son & a wife with her husband was turned into a propaganda tool by Pakistan :EAM Sushma Swaraj in Rajya Sabha

11: 22 am: Pakistan’s conspiracy theory about wife’s shoes is absurd. The Media (Pakistani) was allowed to harass family.

11: 20 am: Sushma Swaraj said, “Jadhav asked about dad after seeing mother without Mangalsutra. Pakistan strip-searched mother and wife without informing us.”

11: 18 am: Family’s security put at risk despite assurance by Pakistan, says Sushma. She accused Pakistan of betraying India.

11: 15 am: She lashed out at Pakistan saying that both mother and wife were forced to change clothes.

11: 13 am: We got ICJ to stop Jadhav’s execution, says Sushma Swaraj. Pakistan used this meeting to further its propaganda, adds Sushma

11: 09 am: The Upper House is awaiting a statement by Sushma Swaraj over Kulbhushan Jadhav row.

11: 07 am: Congress’ Mallikarjun Kharge objected to Ananth Kumar Hegde’s clarification, following which Hegde said, ‘If anyone was hurt by my statements I tender an apology.’

11: 02 am: Regarding the deadlock in Lok Sabha & Rajya Sabha due to my statement, I want to assure my friends that constitution is supreme to me, Parliament is supreme to me. I deeply respect the Constitution, the Parliament & Baba Saheb Ambedkar. The Constitution is supreme for me, there can be no question on it, as a citizen I can never go against it: Ananth Kumar Hegde in Lok Sabha: Ananth Kumar Hegde, Union Minister on his earlier statement

10: 53 am: Noted Indian Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar said in a tweet, “Its disturbing how #KulbhushanJadhav mother & wife got humiliated in Pakistan and whats more appalling here is to see the silence of Human Rights activists, liberals, & people from my film fraternity.”

10: 47 am: Noted Indian Filmmaker and Social Activist Ashoke Pandit took to his Twitter account to write, “Respected @SushmaSwaraj ji. While addressing the Loksabha today on #KulbhushanJadhav episode We appeal to U to announce no #Visa to any #Paki in near future till they learn the basic lessons of #humanity and behave well with #India.”

10:22 am: Earlier on November 22, after Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal confirmed that meeting between wife, mother and Kulbhushan will take place on Pakistani soil, India sought a sovereign guarantee from Pakistan that Jadhav’s family members will not be harassed or questioned when they would visit him.

10:18 am: Indian Congress national spokesperson Manish Tewari on Thursday asked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj if she could confirm Kulbhushan’s capture from Iran by a Pakistani notorious smuggler Haji Baloch and handed him over to ISI in retaliation to Indian Navy blowing his smuggling ship on December 31, 2014.