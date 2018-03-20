Parliament Live: TDP to make fresh attempt to move no-confidence motion in Lok Sabha against Narendra Modi government, Centre says ready for debate

No confidence motion in Parliament today Live: The no-trust motion could not be taken up in Parliament on Monday as both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the 11th consecutive day after opposition MPs created a ruckus.

No confidence motion in Parliament today Live: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) will make a fresh attempt to move the “No-Confidence Motion” against the Narendra Modi government in Lok Sabha today. The Centre has said that it is ready for a discussion on the matter which according to Chandrababu Naidu’s party, was necessitated following the government’s neglect to its demands for special status to Andhra Pradesh.

The no-trust motion could not be taken up in Parliament on Monday as both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned for the 11th consecutive day after opposition MPs created a ruckus. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has cautioned his party MPs that the Budget 2018 Session might be adjourned sine die due to the incessant ruckus.

Naidu has asked his party leaders and MPs to impress upon Opposition parties the need to bring in the no-confidence motion against the Modi government. The second leg of the Budget 2018 session in Parliament, which began from March 5, is scheduled to culminate on April 6. Meanwhile, YSR Congress had also written to Lok Sabha Secretariat seeking to move a No-Confidence motion against the Centre. TDP, however, categorically stated that it won’t back YSR Congress’ no-trust vote move