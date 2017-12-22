Parliament HIGHLIGHTS: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 27 December due to Congress uproar

Parliament winter session live updates: Parliament winter session has got off to a stormy start with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessing several disruptions.

Parliament winter session live updates: Due to the uproar in the assembly by the Congress MPs over the issue of Prime Minister Modi’s remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh, the Rajya Sabha has been adjourned till December 27. Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu expressed his displeasure over frequent adjournments during the ongoing session of Parliament. Meanwhile, Lok Sabha chairman Sumitra Mahajan has scrapped the adjournment notices. As of the now, the Lower House is conducting business normally. However, the Parliament winter session had got off to a stormy start on Thursday, with Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha witnessing several disruptions. The impact of 2G verdict in which DMK leaders A Raja and Kanimozhi were acquitted, was palpable in both the houses. The Congress even gave the adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on PM Narendra Modi’s remarks against his predecessor Manmohan Singh. BJP MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe has also given same notice in Rajya Sabha under rule 267 on remarks of Congress leaders against PM Modi.

Track Live Updates of Parliament Winter Session

4: 59 pm: A day after being silenced in Rajya Sabha, when he was about to give his maiden speech, Sachin Tendulkar today posted a video message on Facebook. “There were things that I wanted to say yesterday but couldn’t. As a child i loved playing sports and my father always supported me for it. There are pressing matters in the country which require our attention – economic growth, poverty, food security, among many others,” Tendulkar said.

4: 22 pm: Raghav Lakhanpal Sharma, BJP MP from Saharapur, UP highlighted the need for the implementation of a stringent population control policy

3: 45 pm: Like everybody else, salary of members of Parliament should be increased as well. Administration of house needs to think about this demand. I think that hike in MP’s payment is not enough, minimum wages of common people should be increased as well: Union Minister Ramdas Athawale

3: 30 pm: The Initial figure of missing persons was 433, now after the return of some the number of missing remains 275. Even today, which is the 22nd day, 18 ships of Navy and Coast Guard are conducting search operations: Home Minister Rajnath Singh in Lok Sabha

3: 17 pm: As per media reports, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu spoke to Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and Anand Sharma of Congress and MoS Shri Vijay Goel. He stressed the House needs to resume normal functioning from December 27.

2: 41 pm: Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad said that the opposition also wanted the house to function. The senior Congress leader also mentioned that two meetings headed by Leader of the House Arun Jaitley have taken place to find a solution.

2: 17 pm: Speaking on the disruption on both the Houses of the Parliament, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Vijay Goel said, “This is not such an issue that a solution cannot be found,” as per a PTI report.

2: 08 pm: According to the PTI, the overall attendance in Lok Sabha was on the lower side, both in the Treasury and the Opposition sides. PM Modi, Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi were also not present in the House.

1: 38 pm: P Karunakaran, CPI(M) Kerala MP highlights the concerns of fishermen. Expresses sorrow over the deaths of fishermen due to cyclone Ockhi. He claimed that the rehabilitation after a natural disaster is a difficult task for the state government. He added that the Natural Calamity Fund is insufficient.

1: 30 pm: Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday made his displeasure known about frequent adjournments during the ongoing session of Parliament, saying the House being “on and off” these days is not good for the country. “Parliament is in session… these days, it is on and off. It is not a good thing for the country,” said Naidu, who is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

1: 20 pm: Lok Sabha discusses the climate change and precautionary measures for natural calamities. South Mumbai MP Arvind Ganpat Sawant raises concern over global warming.

1: 13 pm: For the straight fifth day the issue dominated the proceedings as Congress members again sought clarification from the Prime Minister.

12: 28 pm: Leader of opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad and Congress deputy leader Anand Sharma demanded the house be adjourned till afternoon in order to hold discussions over the issue. But as other Congress MPs too began to join in, giving signs of protest, Chairman Venakaiah Naidu adjourned the proceedings till December 27.

12: 42 pm: Congress MP K. C. Venugopal asks for a well-functioning monitoring system to avoid such disasters.

12: 35 pm: The House starts discussion on cyclone Ockhi and other natural calamities.

12: 23 pm: Submissions by Members for next week’s list of business are being made.

12: 11 pm: Lok Sabha chairman Sumitra Mahajan scraps adjournment notices. Says the reasons suggested for the adjournment can be taken up through other rules.

11: 56 am: Pratap Singh, BJP MP, asks if there is any plan for Smart Villages like Smart Cities.

11: 52 am: The issue of nurses’ allowances has been raised. The concerned minister insists that most of the nurses’ demands have been met and discussions are ongoing for the others.

11: 47 am: Kirit Premjibhai Solanki, BJP MP, says that private hospitals discriminate with nurses despite charging hefty nursing fees.

11: 44 am: Bhavana Gawali, ShivSena MP raises the issue of wages of the nurses of private hospitals. Health Minister JP Nadda says that it is state government”s task to collect data from private hospitals.

11: 41 am: Prem Das Rai, SDF asks if any survey has been done on the Himalayan ecosystem.

11: 39 am: BJD MP Bhartruhari Mahtab raises concern over Chattisgarh reducing the flow of water in the Mahanadi river. Claims that it is impacting the dolphins if Chilka lake (in Odisha) badly.

11: 28 am: Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change says crimes related to forest animals have declined in the country. He claimed that the government is ready for establishing bio-diversity in the country.

11:13 am: Cyclone Ockhi to be discussed in Lok Sabha today, under rule 193. I hope this issue is not politicized by the Congress party, they should take part in the discussion: Ananth Kumar, Parliamentary Affairs Minister

11: 21 am: Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Anupriya Patel in response to a question, said, “The states have 15 per cent Buffer Budget in their hands, they can use that in case of a delay in the release of the budget from the Centre.”