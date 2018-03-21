Parliament LIVE: No-confidence motions by TDP, YSR Congress likely to come up, fate of key bills hang balance

Parliament LIVE: TDP MPs and leaders alleged that the Narendra Modi government was ‘running away’ from facing its first no-trust vote in the Lok Sabha and claimed the ploy was nothing but a ‘political suicide’.

Parliament LIVE: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the YSR Congress Party will try to push the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government for the third consecutive day today. For the past three days, the no-confidence motion notices by the TDP and YSR Congress could not be taken up in Parliament as ruckus in both houses stalled proceedings and led to adjournments of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan on Tuesday said that she was unable to take up the no-confidence motion as there was no order in the Lower House.

TDP MPs and leaders alleged that the Narendra Modi government was ‘running away’ from facing its first no-trust vote in the Lok Sabha and claimed the ploy was nothing but a ‘political suicide’. However, the Centre has asserted that it was ready for a discussion on the no-confidence motion of the TDP and YSR Congress against it. YSR Congress had given a second notice for the no-confidence motion to be moved in the house.

However, latching onto this, the Left parties and Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) have blamed the government for the Parliament logjam. Both the parties have accused the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government of “orchestrating din” in both lower and upper Houses. The Budget 2018 session has been a wash out for 12 consecutive days. Ruckus hit Rajya Sabha after External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj informed the Lower House about the death of 39 missing Indians in Iraq. Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day. She then tried to address the Lok Sabha but could not as parties continued with their protests.