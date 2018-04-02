Modi government braces for combined Opposition heat in last leg of Budget Session; AIADMK joins no-confidence motion chorus

The Budget Session, which commenced on January 29, has hardly seen any transaction of business after protests have forced consecutive adjournments.

The last week of the Budget session of Parliament is set to start on a stormy note on Monday. After N Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and YSR Congress, Tamil; Nadu’s AIADMK has announced that it will move a no-confidence motion in Parliament against the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over Cauvery Water Dispute Issue. AIADMK has thrown the ball to Congress’ court by saying it is up to the principal party to decide whether they would support the motion or not. It has been learnt that AIADMK MP S. Muthukaruppan has resigned from Rajya Sabha over the alleged failure of the central government in constituting the Cauvery Management Board (CMB).

AIADMK MP M Thambidurai said, “Let Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi issued a statement expressing support.” Thambidurai, however, underlined that AIADMK will only get numbers if Congress backs it. Congress has also given an adjournment motion notice under rule 267 in Rajya Sabha over the alleged ‘Bank Scam’. The Party has issued three-line whip in Rajya Sabha and directed members to be present in the Upper House today.

AIADMK’s tough stance comes days after DMK leader MK Stalin demanded that the ruling AIADMK support the no-trust move of the TDP to mount pressure on the Cauvery issue.

The Budget Session, which commenced on January 29, has hardly seen any transaction of business after protests have forced consecutive adjournments. The first phase of the session was held from January 29 to February 9. After a recess, Parliament met again from March 5 and is scheduled to end on April 6. Reports say that truncated Parliament proceedings have cost the exchequer about Rs 190 crore so far. There have been 22 sittings in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. While the Lower House has so far witnessed 25% productivity, the Upper House has recorded 35%. The ongoing budget session of Parliament has been ranked among one of the worst in a decade.