Parliament canteen platter: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal ushers in big surprise for MPs

The Parliament canteen from this session onwards has started offering different cuisines representing all the different states. (Photo: Reuters)

Parliament Winter Session: Temperatures in the lower and upper houses of Parliament have been high over the past few day, but to cool off the hot tempers, a big surprise was kept in store for them all. While arguments heated up the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha which is full of members from the different parts of the country, the Parliament canteen from this session onwards has started offering different cuisines representing all the different states in order to celebrate the diversity of India. According to Times of India, the Parliament canteen from now onwards will be serving dishes from all the states for a week each.

While the culinary surprise has already started, the state cuisines served during the first week of the winter session was from Gujarat. Authorities picked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state to kick off the drive this year. The report further states that after Gujarat, cuisines from Kashmir will take over, after which the menu will be based on the flavours from Odisha. Once the Houses open next year for the Budget session of 2018 the cuisines from other states will follow on a weekly basis.

This move to introduce cuisines from different states was the idea of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who intended to introduce new items along with the usual items that are served normally at the Central Hall of Parliament. This move was undertaken by him since the Railways’ catering service undertakes the catering service at the Parliament House. While talking about the same he said, “While working on ideas to improve catering in the trains, I thought of adding some spice to the usual array of food items in Parliament House.”

Reportedly, during the session on Tuesday, there were some problems with water supply. The culinary surprise turned soured to an extent as there was a big water supply problem that led to the disruption of kitchen services – provision of treated drinking water in Parliament was disrupted too. The problem of the water supply was however restored, but it took more than an hour to be fixed. In the meanwhile, water tankers were called in to address the situation while the problem was being fixed.