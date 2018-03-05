Parliament Live: Stormy start to Budget Session as Opp’n corners govt over PNB scam, both houses adjourned

Parliament Budget Session 2018 live updates: Notably, the Budget session had begun on January 29 with President Ramnath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses.

Parliament Budget Session 2018 live updates: The second leg of the crucial Budget Session of Parliament begins on Monday. The session has begun on a stormy note as TDP MPs have started protesting over their demand for ‘Special Category Status’ for Andhra Pradesh. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned for the day. The Budget session was predicted to witness stormy debates between the ruling BJP and a feisty and vociferous opposition led by Congress in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The multi-crore fraud involving Punjab National Bank and billionaire Nirav Modi and the arrest of Karti Chidambaram in connection with INX Media scam have dominated the proceedings.

2:42 PM: The Rajya Sabhsa, which had resumed after a recess, had paid tributes to former members Narsingh Narain Pandey and Faguni Ram. Pandey died on January 8 at the age of 88 and Ram passed away on February 25 at the age of 73.

2:05 PM: After Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha was also adjourned for the day amid opposition uproar over Nirav Modi-PNB case and other issues.

12:15 PM: Amidst ruckus in the lower House of Parliament, Lok Sabha has been adjourned by the speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

11:28 AM: As the protest hit Rajya Sabha, the Upper House was adjourned till 2 pm by Chairman Venkaiah Naidu

11:25 AM: After TDP, now YSR Congress Party MPs have started protesting in demand of ‘Special Category Status’ to Andhra Pradesh.

11:20 AM: Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has flayed the Congress and accused it of misleading the nation over Nirav Modi-PNB fraud case. He claimed that the matter of NiravModi and Mehul Choksi is connected to Congress as the problem started during UPA tenure.

11:10 AM: Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 PM after TDP MPs have started protesting over ‘Special Category Status’ to Andhra Pradesh.

11:00 AM: Earlier PM Narendra Modi had arrived in Parliament. BJP Chief and Rajya Sabha MP Amit Shah and Union Ministers had welcomed the Prime Minister.

10:55 am: Telugu Desam Party MPs have been demanding ‘Special Category Status’ to Andhra Pradesh. Party MP Siva Prasad has come to Parliament dressed as Lord Krishna.

10:40 AM: Meanwhile, protests have begun at Parliament. TMC MPs were protesting near Gandhi statue in Parliament over Nirav Modi-PNB scam. Telugu Desam Party lawmakers were protesting demanding ‘Special Category Status’ to Andhra Pradesh. Meanwhile, CPI Leader D Raja has given adjournment motion notice in Rajya Sabha.

10:35 AM: The other bills which were listed for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are The Specific Relief (Amendment) Bill, 2017, The Payment of Gratuity (Amendment) Bill, 2017 and The Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2017.

10:20 AM: Meanwhile, demand for grants for various ministries would likely to be passed during the second leg of the Budget 2018. The government would like to push the OBC bill. The bill seeks to provide constitutional status for the OBC commission.

10:05 AM: The Modi government will look to counter the Opposition by tabling Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill. If the bill is passed, the centre will get power to attach assets of persons declared fugitive which will include benami assets too.

9:50 AM: Notably, the Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill to target economic offenders was approved by the central government after diamond czar Nirav Modi and other accused in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank scam managed to flee.

9:35 AM: Opposition parties led by Congress and TMC are likely to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement on the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud and other alleged banking scams took place under his tenure so far. It has been learnt that Deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma has given a notice for a discussion tomorrow under rule 267 of the House on the bank fraud issue.

Crucial bills like Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill and much-talked triple talaq bill may also hog the limelight this session. With BJP’s historic mandate in Tripura and astounding success in the northeastern states, a strong presence of political undertone in both the Houses is expected, especially in view of the upcoming Karnataka assembly polls.

Notably, the Budget session had begun on January 29 with President Ramnath Kovind addressing the joint sitting of the two Houses. The Economic Survey was also presented on the same day. The Modi government’s final full-fledged budget was presented on February 1. The first phase had ended on February 9. Today’s session will begin after a recess and is scheduled to culminate on April 6.