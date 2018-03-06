Parliament live: Lok Sabha adjourned for the day, uproar continues in Rajya Sabha over Nirav Modi-PNB scam

Parliament budget 2018 session live updates: This is the second consecutive day since the parliament session began on Monday that have seen opposition parties trying to corner the government over the issue.

Parliament budget 2018 session live updates: The second phase of Parliament budget 2018 session has started on a stormy note. Both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been adjourned after the opposition led by Congress continued its ante against the government over the Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank fraud. This is the second consecutive day since the parliament session began on Monday that has seen opposition parties trying to corner the government over the issue.

The Upper and Lower houses witnessed limited transaction of business on Monday. A vociferous Opposition led by Congress had protested over the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam involving diamond merchant Nirav Modi. The proceedings were also stalled by TDP MPs who demanded a special package for Andhra Pradesh. Crucial bills like Fugitive Economic Offenders Bill and triple talaq are pending before parliament. The session, which has begun after a recess, will end on April 6.

12:22 PM: Lok Sabha has been adjourned for the day after opposition has created ruckus over the Nirav Modi-PNB scam.

11:52 am: Amidst ruckus by Opposition, Lok Sabha has been adjourned till 12 pm by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan. Yesterday the Lower House was adjourned for the day.

11:50 AM: Reports from Parliament say that Shiv Sena MPs have also started protesting. Sena MPs staged protest inside Parliament premises demanding Marathi be declared as a classical language by the central government.

11:45 AM: Congress President Rahul Gandhi has led Opposition protest over Nirav Modi-PNB scam at Parliament. Congress MPs have staged protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue.

11:40 AM: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs staged protest near Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament demanding Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh

11:35 AM: Meanwhile, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar has said that the Modi Government is ready to hold discussion on the questions opposition is raising about the bank in both the houses. Opposition is invited for a structural debate and to stop ruckus they are creating inside&outside the Parliament, Ananth Kumar said.