Parliament attack anniversary: PM Modi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi, others pay tributes to martyrs of 2001 tragedy

Parliament attack anniversary: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi and other noted parliamentarians today paid tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 attack on Parliament.

Parliament attack anniversary: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi and other noted parliamentarians today paid tributes to the martyrs of the 2001 attack on Parliament. The Members of Parliament and leaders from different political parties paid tributes to the bravehearts in Parliament House. The nation on Wednesday paid homage to those who sacrificed their lives while defending Parliament House from dastardly terror attack on December 13 in 2001.

Notably, On December 13, 2001, five heavily-armed gunmen stormed the Parliament complex and opened indiscriminate fire, killing nine persons. Two persons from the Parliament Security Service of the Rajya Sabha, five Delhi Police Personnel and a woman constable of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) laid down their lives while preventing the entry of terrorists inside the Parliament House Building. A gardener of CPWD also lost his life in the attack.

Along with PM Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma were among those who paid floral tributes to the martyrs on the 16th anniversary of the attack.