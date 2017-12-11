Parliament attack anniversary: Ceremony set to be low-key affair, staff unhappy

Every year, the Parliament attack anniversary day has been commemorated by parliamentarians with great enthusiasm, but it might be a low-key affair this time. (PTI)

December 13 this year will mark the 16th anniversary of the 2001 parliament attack. On that fateful day, Parliament was attacked and 14 people were killed. In fact, every year, this day has been commemorated by parliamentarians with great enthusiasm, but it might be a low-key affair this time as per The Indian Express. Reason being the schedule of the parliament session as the upcoming Winter session will begin from December 15, two days after the anniversary.

When Parliament is in session, the remembrance ceremony happens with a lot of ardour; but this time due to Gujarat Elections, there is a considerable delay in its start. The winter session of Parliament generally gets over before Christmas, though there are precedents of the session spilling over to the next year as per IE. For the first time since 2007, the ceremony won’t be observed with the same fervour and reports say that the Parliament staff are not very happy about it.

On November 25, the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs (CCPA) headed by Home Minister Rajnath Singh drew the schedule for the session at a meeting. The CCPA set the ball rolling by making a recommendation to this effect. The session would be formally called by the President. When asked about the Opposition criticism of the delay in convening the session as well as the change in the normal schedule, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told the media that it was not a new practice and was being resorted even in the times of Indira Gandhi, P V Narasimha Rao and Manmohan Singh. The delay in announcing the dates for Parliament session triggered a war of words between the BJP and Congress. Sonia Gandhi, president of Congress, accused the government of sabotaging the session on “flimsy grounds”.

The attack on Parliament on 13 December 2001 was a horrific event in which five heavily-armed terrorists, allegedly belonging to terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed, stormed the complex in New Delhi and opened fire indiscriminately. The attack led to the death of 14 people, mostly security forces and one civilian. The terrorist entered the Parliament complex around 40 minutes after the Parliament was adjourned. There were about 100 members of parliament in the building at the time including the then Home Minister LK Advani. However, all MPs and ministers escaped unhurt. The one-hour long gun battle was broadcast live on news channels. The attack triggered extensive and effective investigations which revealed the involvement of four accused namely Afzal Guru, Shaukat Hussain, SAR Geelani and Navjot Sandhu.