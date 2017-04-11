Parking woes in Noida: High Court summons Authority CEO

The court had expressed the view, “such parking arrangements have been beautifully made in many parts of the country”. (Express Photo)

The Allahabad High Court has asked the CEO of Noida Authority to appear in person on April 20 and submit “some plan for multi-level parking in each sector” to ease the traffic congestion in the city. A division bench comprising Chief Justice D B Bhosle and Justice Yashwant Verma passed the order yesterday on the petition of Shrikant Vaidya, a Noida resident who has drawn the court’s attention towards the lack of adequate parking facilities in Noida. The court summoned the CEO following the Noida Authority’s failure to submit a report on “sector-wise” feasibility of constructing multi-level parking lots in the city, as directed vide the previous order passed on March 23.

The court had issued the aforesaid directions disagreeing with the contention made by respondent’s counsel that Noida was “an old city and hence it is not possible to have multi-level parking lots in every sector”.

The court had expressed the view, “such parking arrangements have been beautifully made in many parts of the country”. Yesterday, it was also submitted before the court by advocate Priyanka Midha, who has been appointed as the amicus curae, that Noida Authority “has not yet framed a proper parking policy, for which there is a crying need”.