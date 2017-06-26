Parking in Connaught Place areas to cost more, NDMC to remove Rs 100 cap

The Urban Development Ministry had in February announced a plan to make Connaught Place vehicle free to decongest the area. (Express Photo)

Those parking their vehicles in Connaught Place for longer hours will soon have to pay more with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) deciding to remove the current cap of Rs 100. At present, those parking their vehicles in CP have to pay Rs 20 per hour for the first five hours and a flat rate of Rs 100 beyond that. However, as per the new plan the cap will be removed and the users will have to pay extra charges on per hour basis. “There will be no cap on the parking charges. One will be charged Rs 20 for every extra hour even after the current five-hour limit. Earlier, even if somebody was parking for three to four days he or she was liable to pay only Rs 100,” a senior NDMC official said.

“There will be extra charges for parking during night hours and the rates will be decided soon. The new rates will come into effect from July,” the official added. The Urban Development Ministry had in February announced a plan to make Connaught place vehicle free to decongest the area. However, due to inadequate parking facilities and lack of e-rickshaws to help with last mile connectivity, the project has not yet taken off.