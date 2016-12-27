Parasmal Lodha arrest: Taxman hunts for top ‘political personalities’ after crackdown; deleted smartphone files hold clues

Lodha was arrested last Wednesday in Mumbai. (PTI)

In yet another post-demonetisation arrest, a Kolkata based businessman-realtor, Parasmal Lodha, was arrested last Wednesday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged illegal conversion of old currency notes into new. He has been termed as “treasure trove” and “a digital diary of the who’s who of the political world”. The ED also recovered two phones.

Parasmal Lodha was arrested from Mumbai by the ED after they recovered large amount of new currency notes (500 & 2000) from a Delhi law firm which belongs to advocate Rohit Tandon and Chennai based businessman Sekhar Reddy.

IT crackdown on illegal possession of black money also covered Reddy. While 14 of his premises have been raided, IT officials claim that they have seized Rs 132 crore in currency notes including Rs 34 crore in 2,000 notes, and 177 kg gold. The ED is trying to investigate the links between Lodha and Reddy.

ED sources in a statement told The Indian Express that the “digital diary” of Parasmal Lodha reveals that he was offering services to the “entire spectrum of political personalities”. According to his WhatsApp chats, it was concluded that he was offering conversion of notes at the rate of 20-25%.

According to sources, having conducted the raid on Tandon’s law firm, it was found that Lodha deleted “a lot of data” from both his phones but the ED retrieved back the data taking the help of experts. The ED is getting verified Tandon’s statement with the IT and Delhi Police Crime Branch team (DPCB) with the help of Lodha.

Taking the investigation further, ED teams from Delhi and Kolkata conducted raids both at Parasmal Lodha’s residence and office in Kolkata today.