Panun Kashmir urges RSS to bat for abrogation of Article 370

Panun Kashmir, an organisation of displaced Kashmiri pandits advocating carving out of a separate homeland for the community in the valley, today urged the RSS to consider abrogation of Article 370 in J&K during its three-day long conference here. “Since the most important meeting of the RSS takes place in Jammu at a very important time, we take an opportunity to make an appeal to the leadership of the RSS to consider the issue of abrogation of Article 370 from the Indian Constitution”, president Panun Kashmir Ashwani Chrungoo told reporters here today. He claimed the Article 370 of the Constitution infringes the fundamental rights of the Indian citizens “in context of Jammu and Kashmir state in many ways”.

“It is this Article that has provided a constitutional mechanism to perpetuate the concept of secession in J&K and which justifies a psychological drift from the national mainstream giving rise to absurd theories of sub- nationalism in Kashmir,” Chrungoo said. Article 370 grants special autonomous status to J&K. Chairman, Political Affairs Committee, M L Raina said the Kashmiri Pandits continue to live as refugees in their own country for the last 28 years. “Their pain and agony are unparallel in the post freedom era of our country,” he said, adding that “it would be great if the historic meeting of the RSS gives a clarion call for their resettlement in the valley as per their geo-political aspirations as enunciated in the Margdarshan Resolution of 1991”.