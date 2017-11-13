Panic on Bengaluru bound IndiGo flight as smoke emanates from laptop

The cabin crew took precautionary measures on the priority basis and relocated all passengers, the airline said. (Reuters)

The dark clouds for the airline company IndiGo don’t seem to be lifting. After facing a lot of flak just a few days ago over allegations of manhandling one of the passengers and then a woman passenger on a wheelchair getting injured, panic gripped passengers of a Bangalore bound IndiGo flight from Thiruvananthapuram. On Monday, one of the cabin crew on the flight noticed smoke coming out from hand baggage. The smoke was immediately put out with the help of a fire extinguisher, the airline said.

The airline also confirmed that the incident, which occurred last Saturday regarding the woman in the wheelchair has been reported to the directorate general of Civil Aviation (DGCA). IndiGo spokesperson while talking to the reporters said, “In the flight 6E-445 which was bound to Bengaluru from Thiruvananthapuram, IndiGo crew onboard noticed smoke in the cabin. The crew moved quickly and looked for minor sparks. These sparks were coming from the hat-rack of seat 24RH and immediately informed the commander.”

“The flight was an Airbus A320 aircraft and was carrying 186 passengers and six crew. The flight eventually made a normal landing,” said the IndiGo spokesperson.

The cabin crew took precautionary measures on the priority basis and relocated all passengers, the airline said. The smoke was seen coming out of a laptop in the hand baggage. The smoke was put out with a fire extinguisher soon.

The burnt laptop was transferred into a water-filled container in the lavatory. The aircraft made a safe and normal landing at the Bengaluru airport, where all passengers have deboarded the flight safely, the airline said.