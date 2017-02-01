Panel to survey of CNG, petrol road sweeping vehicles

The green panel also said the work should be done expeditiously and thereafter, directed the transport department of Delhi government to register the vehicles. (PTI)

The National Green Tribunal today directed the Chief Secretary of Delhi to form a committee of all the three municipal corporations to conduct market survey on availability of CNG and petrol road sweeping machines. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar directed the committee to examine the matter raised by South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) which sought permission to

purchase diesel-run road sweeping machines having engine capacity of over 2000 CC.

SDMC sought tribunal’s permission to purchase the diesel vehicles saying that CNG and petrol-operated machines were not available in the market. Disposing of the plea, the tribunal said, “The committee will conduct or get conducted market survey whether road sweeping machines are available in CNG or petrol or not.”

If such CNG or petrol-run machines are not available, the Delhi government will direct purchase of these machines for road sweeping and other related purposes, the bench said. “If the answer is affirmative, then efforts will be made to purchase preferably CNG and then petrol vehicles instead of diesel,” it said.

The green panel also said the work should be done expeditiously and thereafter, directed the transport department of Delhi government to register the vehicles. The bench was hearing a petition filed by Vardhaman Kaushik over worsening air quality in Delhi.