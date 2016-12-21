Pandav Nagar cash van robbery: Police get critical CCTV footage

Getting a pivotal breakthrough in the Pandav Nagar (New Delhi) cash van heist, Police has managed to get the CCTV footage that has visuals of three motorbike-borne assailants tailing the cash van in Shakarpur. (Source: PTI)

Getting a pivotal breakthrough in the Pandav Nagar (New Delhi) cash van heist, Police has managed to get the CCTV footage that has visuals of three motorbike-borne assailants tailing the cash van in Shakarpur. The investigators to the case, in their preliminary interrogation, have questioned five people who accompanied the van and have given them a clean chit. The Indian Express reported earlier that CCTV footage from Preet Vihar and Shakarpur showed visuals of three people on a bike tailing the van. The police also found that these unidentified men conducted a recce when the van visited the ATM in Pandav Nagar around 20 days ago.

This is touted to be the first such incident post demonetisation where 3 robbers, on Monday, looted Rs 5 lakh from a cash van in Pandav Nagar. The robbery took place at around 2:30 pm when a cash van from Brinks Security had come to refill a State Bank ATM on Patparganj Road in E-block. One of the three men got off the motorbike with a weapon in hand and snatched the bags from the bank official, who was walking towards the ATM with the money.

As per reports, the assailants fired two gunshots in the air and ran away with the money. There were Rs 40 lakh still left in the van after they escaped. There were five security personnel inside the cash van and it had refilled money in three ATMs (one in Shakarpur and two in Preet Vihar) before it reached Pandav Nagar where the incident took place.