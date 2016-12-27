Panchayat punishes farmer for calf’s death, 70-year old dies standing on one leg

Reportedly, the farmer was alleged for keeping the bottle of poison left open near the calf.(Representative image: PTI)

Being reportedly forced to stand on one leg for three hours, as a punishment by the panchayat, a 70-year old farmer had died in the Bundelkhand region of Madhya Pradesh. However, while the actual cause for the death of the farmer, named Har Singh Lodhi, had not yet come to light, police had registered a case and called for a post-mortem.

According to a report by The Telegraph, the farmer was asked to atone for his ‘sin’, by the local panchayat, after a calf of a cow had been found dead at his farm, with a bottle of rat poison beside him. Reportedly, the farmer was alleged for keeping the bottle of poison left open near the calf.

As reported by The Telegraph, Lodhi’s son Dariyab claimed that his father had to go through several ‘purification rituals, which included, taking a ‘holy’ dip at the Sangam in Allahabad, tonsuring his head, organizing two community meals and paying Rs 500 as fine. Alleging three panchayat men, Dariyab further claimed that despite his repeated request, his father was forced to stand on one leg, as a part of the panchayat instructions.

The police had registered a case against unknown persons under Section 174, which states the death under circumstances raising a reasonable suspicion and had also recorded Dariyab’s statement, The Telegraph reported.

According to reports, following the village’s caste panchayats order, Har Singh Lodhi had visited Allahabad to take the holy dip and his son even organised two community lunches. But the panchayat had further extended the range of punishment leading the 70-year old farmer to death.