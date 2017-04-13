Panchayat, Parliament to Silicon Valley, women are making India proud: PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi addressing the gathering at the commemoration of the golden jubilee of Indian merchant chamber’s ladies wing. (Source: BJP)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the commemoration of the golden jubilee of Indian merchant chamber’s ladies wing praised the women of India. He said women are making India proud in various sectors from Panchayat and Parliament to Silicon Valley. He addressed the gathering through video conferencing. “The 50th year is special for any organisation & I congratulate your institution on this occasion. Any sector we look at today, women are excelling and performing better day by day. From Panchayats to Parliament, wells in villages to Silicon Valley, women are leading from the front,” he said.

Watch the live speech here:

#WATCH PM Modi addresses commemoration of golden jubilee of Indian merchant chamber’s ladies wing http://t.co/khJhB4xU1D — ANI (@ANI_news) April 13, 2017

Remembering Mahatma Gandhi, the Prime Minister said he was a member of the Indian Merchant Chamber.

(story under development)