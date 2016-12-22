Pamban fishermen boycott work demanding release of colleagues arrested by Sri Lankan Navy

Rameswaram Fishermen Association president P Sesuraja said the strike would continue till the release of the fishermen. (Representative Image: Reuters)

Fishermen in nearby Pamban today went on an indefinite boycott demanding the release of 50 of their colleagues, arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy in the last two months, for allegedly entering its waters illegally.

Rameswaram Fishermen Association president P Sesuraja said the strike would continue till the release of the fishermen, who were arrested in seperate incidents for allegedly poaching off the coast of Katchatheevu, Neduntheevu and Thalaimannar in the last two months.

They also sought the release of 127 boats in the custody of the island nation.

You may also like to watch this:

Meanwhile, about 300 fishermen from Pamban gathered near the bus terminus and staged a protest condemning the continuing arrests of the state’s fishermen.

The agitators raised slogans against the Lankan navy and the government for its actions, Sesuraja said.

The fishermen urged the Central and state governments to take immediate steps for the release of the fishermen and their boats.

The Sri Lankan navy had yesterday alone arrested 30 Tamil Nadu fishermen on charges of fishing in their waters.