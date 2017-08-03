Palestine more comfortable with our relations with Israel than opposition, says Sushma Swaraj

Sushma Swaraj blasted the Opposition by saying that even Palestine is even more comfortable with our relations with Israel. (Source: PTI)

External Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj replied to Opposition’s questions over India’s foreign policies and its relations with neighbouring countries. During her speech, Sushma Swaraj blasted the opposition by saying that even Palestine is more comfortable with India’s relations with Israel than the opposition. She added that even though Israel is a very close friend of India, the country won’t compromise with its stand on Palestine. “Israel humara mitra zaroor hai lekin Palestinian ke cause ko hum kabhi let down nahi karenge ye humara sankalp hai (Israel is our friend but Palestine’s cause won’t be let down, this is our resolution),” she said.

Talking about India’s relations with the other Arab countries, she said we have the best relations with them in the world. Swaraj added that it was only possible to rescue people from Yemen because of India’s relation with the country. Hailing Modi government’s foreign policy, the senior BJP leader said it is only because of it that both Russia and America are standing with India. “Yahi hai aaj ki videsh neeti ki safalta ki aaj America bhi, aur Russia bhi Bharat ke saath hai (It is only because of the success of India’s foreign policy that both Russia and America are standing with us),” she said.

Replying to Opposition’s question on India’s stand on Pakistan, she said BJP had decided its roadmap for Pakistan even before coming into power. She added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision for ‘New India’ and we have created a roadmap for peace.

Replying to Congress leader Anand Sharma, Sushma Swaraj said PM Modi went to meet the Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif on his birthday and it was a result of this that Pakistan didn’t go on a denial after the Pathankot incident but things went wrong when the Pakistan PM praised Burhan Wani. She concluded by saying that PM has told us not to convert our difference into disputes.