Palestine lends support to India in fighting terrorism, hopes PM Narendra Modi visits soon

Soon after Palestine called its Ambassador to Pakistan back, following his attendance at a Hafiz Saeed rally, the Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al Haija lent support to India in its fight against terrorism. (Source: PTI)

Soon after Palestine called its Ambassador to Pakistan back, following his attendance at a Hafiz Saeed rally, the Palestinian Ambassador to India Adnan Abu Al Haija lent support to India in its fight against terrorism. Adnan said that this was the reason why the Palestine government decided to call back its ambassador. “We are supporting India in its fight against terrorism and because of that my Government decided to directly call our Ambassador to go back home, not to be Palestine ambassador to Pak anymore (for sharing stage with Hafiz Saeed),” Adnan Abu Al Haija said.

However, he clarified that the Palestine Ambassador to Pakistan, Walid Abu Ali, didn’t know Hafiz Saeed personally and had left the rally after completing his speech. Andan said that for Palestine even that wasn’t acceptable and they have already taken the decision. “Our Ambassador doesn’t know this person.When he starts speaking, he asks who is this person?Our Ambassador’s speech was after him, he made his speech & left. For us, even with that, it is not accepted and a decision has been taken,” he said.

Adnan said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a great guest to Palestine and they look forward to his visit soon. “Mr. Modi is a great guest to Palestine, we welcome him there. I hope soon he will visit Palestine, waiting for his visit,” he added.

This statements came after the Ministry of External Affairs had blasted Palestine for the incident. In its statement, MEA had said that Government of India has strongly conveyed to the Palestinian side that the Palestinian Ambassador in Pakistan’s association with terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who is proscribed by the United Nations, at an event in Rawalpindi on 29.12.2017, is unacceptable.

“The Palestinian side has conveyed deep regrets over the incident and assured the Government of India that they are taking serious cognizance of their Ambassador’s presence at this event,” it added.

MEA said that even Palestine has said they will deal with this matter appropriately. “It was also conveyed that Palestine highly values its relationship with India & stands with us in war against terrorism & will not engage with those who commit acts of terror against India,” the statement said.