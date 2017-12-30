Palestine ambassador to Pakistan who attended Hafiz Saeed rally called back after India expresses anger

Official sources have confirmed that Palestine has called back its ambassador from Pakistan after India condemns his presence at the rally with Hafiz Saeed.

India, on Saturday, reacted strongly to the issue of a Palestine ambassador attending a rally of terrorist Hafiz Saeed in Pakistan. While addressing the media, the External Affairs Ministry said that the presence of Palestine ambassador to Pakistan at the rally of Hafiz Saeed is “unacceptable”. In its statement, the External Affairs Ministry wrote, “Government of India has strongly conveyed to the Palestinian side that the Palestinian Ambassador in Pakistan’s association with terrorist Hafiz Saeed, who is prescribed by the United Nations, at an event in Rawalpindi on 29.12.2017, is unacceptable. The ministry added that Palestine too have said they will deal with this matter appropriately. “It was also conveyed that Palestine highly values its relationship with India & stands with us in war against terrorism & will not engage with those who commit acts of terror against India,” it added.

Minutes after this statement from the MEA, Palestine recalled its ambassador to Pakistan, Walid Abu Ali. He has been asked to report to Ramallah. On December 29, photographs of the Palestinian ambassador, Walid Abu Ali, participating in the rally organised by Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief and 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar had earlier said, “We have seen reports in this regard. We are taking up the matter strongly with the Palestinian ambassador in New Delhi and with the Palestinian authorities.” The large rally organised by the Difa-e-Pakistan Council in Rawalpindi, Pakistan.

Meanwhile, not just the government of India, even the opposition took a stance at the Ali-Saeed meeting. Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari took to Twitter and wrote, “Presence of Palestinian Envoy Waleed Abu Ali at JUD/LET Rally with Hafiz Saeed has larger implications for India than recognising/not recognising Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.”

Palestinian Ambassador to India, Adnan Abu Al Haija said that the Palestinian counterpart in Pakistan did not know who Hafiz Saeed is. In a response, Haija said, “Our Ambassador doesn’t know this person. When he starts speaking, he asks who is this person? Our Ambassador’s speech was after him, he made his speech & left. For us, even with that, it is not accepted and a decision has been taken.”

Sources of The Indian Express revealed that Ali had hosted a farewell reception for the outgoing Indian High Commissioner Gautam Bambawale earlier this year. The Palestinian envoy also met Pakistan’s Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi.

Hafiz Saeed is a United Nations designated terrorist.

Saeed had used the “Tahafuz Baitul Maqdas” rally to launch a broadside against India and to rake up the Kashmir issue by linking it to Palestine. “We consider it our prime responsibility to liberate Kashmir from India. We will free Kashmir in fulfilment of Jinnah’s dream,” Saeed said, speaking in Urdu.