Pakistan’s Sindh not part of India, L K Advani says this makes him sad; here’s why

Senior BJP Minister LK Advani. (ANI)

An event that was also attended by Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed saw a nostalgic former deputy prime minister of India and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani say that Sindh, which is in Pakistan, is not a part of India today and that this fact makes him sad. While addressing the India Foundation Awareness Programme in Delhi alongside the Bangladesh PM, Lal Krishna Advani said, “Kisi desh ka naam nahi lena chahunga par Asia mein bhi kayi desh hain jinke saath sambandh sehaj ho jaayein to mujhe khushi hogi.” (I would not like to name any country in particular, but I will be happy if a balanced relationship is maintained with them)

He further talked about his birthplace and said, “A part of India, where I was born before partition was separated after India’s independence.” He then expressed his grief over the separation of Sindh from India and said, “The fact that Sindh is not part of India today makes me sad.”

Watch the video here-

The partition of India took place before the British rule ended and the country acquired Independence after a long freedom struggle was waged forcing the foreign occupiers to leave led to the formation of Pakistan and Sindh became a part of it – of course, during the 1971 war with Pakistan, India helped liberate East Pakistan, which became Bangladesh after atrocities were committed on a large scale against the population there. Sindh region was extremely popular and much in the news during those days but now much less so. However, what made Advani rue the fact that the area was under Pakistan are his close previous links with it.