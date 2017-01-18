Pakistan’s ISI caused Kanpur train crash? Kiren Rijiju says will comment after probe over

Kiren Rijiju said he’ll wait till the Bihar ATS completes probe. (ANI)

On Wednesday, Minister of State for Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju suggested that he does not want to jump to conclusions and link Pakistani ISI with the Kanpur train accident which took place on 20 November last year. Nearly 140 people died and 200 people were injured in the accident.

The Bihar Anti-Terrorism Squad reached the state on Wednesday to carry out a probe. The Bihar police had arrested three small-time criminals in the matter. One of the criminals helped them hatch a conspiracy on Wednesday that the instruction of a series of train accidents were given to them by a Nepalese contact. There in Nepal also three members were subsequently arrested, according to reports. The Nepalese contact had reported told police that he received instruction from a contact in Pakistan. One other such train accident was being planned according to the criminal. When Bihar police found high intensity explosives near Ghorasahan, on Tuesday they suggested links of Pakistan’s intelligence agency ISI could have been behind the Indore-Patna derailment accident. But Rijiju said, “Would be able to comment once the probe is completed.”

Police claimed that during interrogation the criminals confessed to have been paid Rs three lakh by a Nepali citizen identified as Brajesh Giri allegedly connected with the ISI for planting a bomb on railway tracks at Ghorasahan in East Champaran district in October 1 last year to cause an accident. East Champaran borderes with Nepal and Indian Mujahideen chief Yasin Bhatkal was arrested from Raxaul in the district in August 2013.

