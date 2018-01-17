Pakistani troops fire at LoC posts in Poonch; Army Captain injured (Reuters)

Pakistani troops opened fire at Indian posts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district today, injuring an Army Captain, officials said. “There was a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army. They resorted to firing along the LoC in Chakan Da Bagh area in Poonch this evening,” a security force official said. The injured Army Captain has been hospitalised, they said. The Indian troops retaliated and the exchange of fire continued till late night, they said. The latest violation of the ceasefire came a day after seven Pakistani Army men, including a Major, were killed and four others injured in retaliatory action by the Indian Army in Poonch. Authorities had on Monday suspended the cross-LoC bus service between Chakan Da Bagh and Rawalakot, following heightened tension on the LoC.