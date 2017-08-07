Pakistani Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist killed in encounter in Kashmir’s Samboora

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and a Pakistani national Umer was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samboora area of Pulwama district. (Representative image by PTI)

Top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist and a Pakistani national Umer was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samboora area of Pulwama district, according to reports. Umer belonged to Abu Ismail group. A fierce gubattle broke out yesterday and two terrorists were suspected to be present at the encounter site. The search party of forces was fired upon by terrorists triggering a gunbattle. It was Ismail who masterminded the deadly terrorist attack on a bus carrying Amarnath pilgrims on July 10, according to PTI report. Following the atteck a massive hunt was launched by security forces to nab Ismail.

On August 5, three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Kashmir, police was quoted as saying by PTI. Three weapons have been recovered from them, the police said.

Meawwhile, on August 1, LeT Kashmir chief Abu Dujana, his aide were gunned down by the security forces in an encounter in the Pulwama district. Dujana was wanted in connection with several terror attacks.