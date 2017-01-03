Pakistani unmanned aerial vehicle crosses LoC, violates Indian Air Space: Report

The report said that Pakistani UAV came around 400 meters inside Indian Air Space in Jammu&Kashmir’s Uri Sector at LoC on 1 Jan 2017.

An Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) from Pakistan violated India air space on Monday, India Today TV reported. The report said that Pakistani UAV came around 400 meters inside Indian Air Space in Jammu&Kashmir’s Uri Sector at LoC on 1 Jan 2017.

Here’s the tweet on same:

Pakistani UAV came around 400 mtrs inside Indian Air Space in Uri Sector at LoC on 1 Jan 2017, reports @mannegi1 — IndiaTodayFLASH (@IndiaTodayFLASH) January 3, 2017

The infiltration comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Pakistan. Uri is the same region where some Pakistan-backed terrorists have stormed into an Army base camp, leaving 19 Indian Army Jawans martyred. Indian Army, in a reply to the cowardly attacks, had conducted the surgical strikes across LoC, destroying at least 8 terror launchpads.

The timing of such a development is also significant due to change of guards in Indian Armed Forces. Bipin Rawat, newly appointed Army Chief, has just taken over the charge from General Dalbir Singh Suhaag. Rawat, in an interview on Monday, had said that dynamics of terrorism is constantly changing, and that army has to think ahead in that direction. “The fact that terrorists infiltrating from adversary’s side means that they are getting support from them(Pakistani forces),” The Army Chief said in a conversation with Times Now. “We also have to think ahead, and ball has already rolling in that direction,” Army Chief said.

Rawat, in another interview with news channel News X, said that Indian Army is prepared for a two-front war involving Pakistan and China simultaneously but emphasised on the need to look at cooperation and not confrontation with Beijing.