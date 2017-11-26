Why some people of this UP town celebrated release of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed?

Hafiz Saeed is a UN and US-designated terrorist. (AP photo)

He is a dreaded terrorist. He has blood on his hands. He is the one who masterminded the Mumbai terror attack in which 166 people. The Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) head and LeT founder – Hafiz Saeed – has a USD 10 million American bounty on his head for terror activities. Pakistan on Nov 24 freed Hafiz Saeed, who immediately launched his anti-India rhetoric by saying he would mobilise people for the cause of Kashmir. But, some people of a community in India celebrated his release. Yes, you read it right. This happened in India. Precisely in Lakhimpur Kheri of Uttar Pradesh. Reportedly, some residents of Begum Bagh colony in Shivpuri area in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri allegedly decorated their houses with green flags. Moreover, they raised slogans like ‘Hafiz Saeed zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’, according to a report in Times of India. Reportedly, police officials have the video evidence of this incident. On Friday morning, police first information about 20-25 youths from Begum Bagh celebrating the release of terrorist Hafiz Saeed. According to the local police, they removed all those green flags. Also, police said that some people even waved Pakistani flags and raised slogans such as ‘Hafiz Saeed zindabad’ and ‘Pakistan Zindabad’. The officials acted promptly after they got to know that some right-wing groups had started gathering in the area in the wake of Pakistan Zindabad slogans and celebrations of Hafiz Saeed’s release.

The Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD) head was released after the government decided against detaining him further in any other case. He was under detention since January this year. The fire-brand cleric’s release after midnight came ahead of the 9th anniversary of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. He is a UN and US-designated terrorist.

India has repeatedly asked Pakistan to re-investigate the Mumbai terror attack case and also demanded trial of Saeed and Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi in the light of the evidence it had provided to Islamabad.

Pakistan has justified the release of Mumbai terror attack mastermind, claiming that Islamabad was committed to the implementation of UNSC sanctions regime on terrorists.