Pakistan yet to respond to India’s demand on Kulbhushan Jadhav case

India today said it was yet to get a response from Pakistan on its demand for a certified copy of the charge-sheet as well as the military court order awarding death sentence to the retired Indian Navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav. “We have sought from the Foreign Ministry (of Pakistan) a certified copy of the charge-sheet as well as the judgement in the death sentence of Jadhav, but there is no response yet from Pakistan’s side,” MEA spokesperson Gopal Baglay told reporters.

India had already announced that it would appeal against the death sentence to Jadhav. Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad, Gautam Bambawale, had met Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua on Friday in connection with the case and demanded a certified copy of the charge-sheet and the judgement, besides consular access to Jadhav.

“India made the demand for the two documents on Friday when the Indian High Commissioner in Islamabad met the Pakistan Foreign Secretary,” said Baglay, replying to a question on the issue. The death sentence to Jadhav, 46, was confirmed by Pakistan army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa after the Field General Court Martial found him guilty of “espionage and sabotage activities” in Pakistan.

Pakistan claims its security forces had arrested Jadhav from the restive Balochistan province on March 3 last year after he reportedly entered from Iran. It also claimed that he was “a serving officer in the Indian Navy”. The Pakistan Army had also released a “confessional video” of Jadhav after his arrest.

However, India denied Pakistan’s contention and maintained that Jadhav was kidnapped by the Pakistan authorities. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had warned that Jadhav’s execution would be taken by India as a “pre-meditated murder” and Pakistan should “consider its consequences” on bilateral relations, if it proceeds on this matter.