Pakistan violates ceasefire, targets forward posts, villages

The Pakistan Army targeted villages and forward posts along the LoC in Poonch sector with mortars and small arms fire overnight, damaging a trade facilitation centre and police barracks. (Representative Image: IE)

The Pakistan Army targeted villages and forward posts along the LoC in Poonch sector with mortars and small arms fire overnight, damaging a trade facilitation centre and police barracks. “There was overnight heavy firing and shelling by Pakistani troops along the LoC in Poonch district. It continued till 0100 hours today”, a police officer said. In the shelling, a trade facilitation centre and police barracks were damaged, the officer said. Yesterday, the Pakistan Army fired from small arms, automatic weapons and mortar bombs on villages and Indian Army posts along the LoC in Poonch district. There have been 23 incidents of ceasefire violation, one BAT attack and two infiltration bids by Pakistan in June in which four people, including three jawans, were killed and 12 injured.