Pakistan violates ceasefire in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir

Pakistan violated the ceasefire by firing on Indian posts along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. The ceasefire violation took place last night. “The Pakistani Army violated the ceasefire by using light weapons and MMGs (medium machine guns) along the LoC in Baba Khori belt of Naushera sector of Rajouri district at 2230 hours last night”, Deputy Commissioner, Rajouri, Shahid Iqban Choudhary said. There have been 23 incidents of ceasefire violations, one BAT attack and two infiltration bids by Pakistan in June, in which 4 persons, including 3 jawans, were killed and 12 injured. In July, 11 people, including 9 soldiers, have been killed and 18 injured in ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the LoC in J&K.