Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch along LoC, Army retaliates

Pakistan has violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch along Line of Control (LoC). (Representative image by PTI)

Pakistan has violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch along Line of Control (LoC), ANI reported. It has been learnt that Indian Army has been giving befitting reply, the report says. This is for the fourth consecutive day today that Pakistani troops have violated ceasefire along the LoC in Kashmir. This comes a day after Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing on Independence Day at two places in Uri sector in Baramulla District. A woman was injured due to the firing, PTI reported yesterday. The ceasefire violation took place in Baaz and Nambla areas of Uri Sector.

Hanifa Begum was hit in one leg and an arm by the bullets from across the LoC, a Police official was quoted as saying PTI. “Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing at two places in Uri sector today,” an army official said. She was given first aid at a military camp before being moved to a civilian hospital for treatment.

Pakistani troops on August 14 had targeted Indian posts at two places along the LoC in Tangdhar sector of Jammu and Kashmir but there were no casualties. “Pakistani troops violated ceasefire by firing towards our positions at Chath-Khadi Saidapora and Taad in Tangdhar sector at around 2.20 am,” an army official was quoted as saying by PTI.

He said the firing lasted for more than an hour but there were no casualties. On August 13, three soldiers were injured in Pakistani firing in Uri sector.