Pakistan violates ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir again; India retaliates

In the latest development in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the LoC( Line of Control) in Rajouri Sector today. Indian army posts have retaliated to the violation and the firing is currently underway, reports said.

Yesterday too, Pakistan violated the ceasefire along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of J&K. The violation started with the firing of mortar shells and small arms in the Poonch sector. In return, the Indian troops retaliated strongly.

“Pakistan Army initiated indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatic and mortar shells at 0930 hours today (Monday) on Indian Army posts along the LoC in Poonch sector,” a Defence Spokesman had said.

He added,” Indian troops are deployed at the forward posts retaliated strongly and effectively.”

As reported, the heavy mortar shelling had triggered panic among the local residents.

