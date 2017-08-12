Pakistan using terrorists as proxies to fight against India, says MQM

Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Nadeem Nusrat has said that Pakistan has been pursuing the policy of sheltering terrorists and jihadists to fight against India over Kashmir. (Reuters)

Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Nadeem Nusrat has said that Pakistan has been pursuing the policy of sheltering terrorists and jihadists to fight against India over Kashmir. “MQM outrightly rejects the policy of sheltering jihadis in Pakistan, we call it creation of proxies. Unfortunately, this has been a practice in Pakistan for the last 70 years, when kabalis (tribals) were used in the fight against India over the issue of Kashmir right form 1948.” “Then these proxies were being used by Pakistan against long standing feud with India and excessively used during the soviet invasion of Afghanistan,” he added.

Reiterating that proxies became a constant factor in Pakistan politics, Nusrat said, “Terrorists or banned jihadi outfits are patronised, armed and financed by Pakistan and are being used against MQM for the last 4 years. Taliban carried out bombings at MQM rallies; party workers are being tortured and killed.”

When asked about Jamaat-ud-Dawa’s Hafiz Saeed launching his political party Milli Muslim League to contest 2018 Pakistan general elections, Nusrat told ANI, “The situation is just a joke as media is not allowed to expose this and you cannot discuss these matters in Pakistan. Altaf Hussain, the leader of Pakistan’s Muttahida Quami Movement (MQM), who lives in London in exile, can’t defend himself in Pakistan media, but Hafiz Saeed, the head of banned outfit, can carry out political activities.”

MQM being the dominant political force in Karachi, Nusrat stated, “It has been winning the elections since 1987 in Karachi which generates 75% revenue for Pakistan, but not allowed to operate as political party.” Nusrat further said that Pakistan government is involved in human rights violations, enforced disappearances, torture and killings of MQM activists. “Ehsanullah Ehsan, the spokesman of Pakistani Taliban is a guest of Pakistan establishment, living under its complete protection and support. Pakistan has a very short sighted policy that has harmed its image worldwide as we have seen everywhere in the world,” Nursat continued.(ANI)

