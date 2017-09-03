Pakistan troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Poonch

Pakistani troops today violated ceasefire by shelling and firing on forward posts across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, forcing the Army to retaliate, an official said. (Image: Reuters)

Pakistani troops today violated ceasefire by shelling and firing on forward posts across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, forcing the Army to retaliate, an official said. “The Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics and mortars from 0850 hours to 1000 hours in the Krishna Ghati sector in Poonch along the LoC,” a Defence spokesman said. The Army retaliated strongly and effectively to the provocation, he said. This is second ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army this month. On September 1, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Kamaljit Singh of the Border Security Force (BSF) sustained bullet injuries due to enemy fire from across the LoC at a forward post in Krishna Ghati Sector, an officer said.

He was provided first aid and evacuated from the post but unfortunately succumbed to the injuries, he said. Before that, on August 30, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked firing and shelling in the Nowshera sector, targeting forward posts and civilian areas. On August 27, five civilians, including a woman and two minor boys, were injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops in the Shahpur belt of Poonch district.

A day before, on August 26, BSF troops had retaliated against violations and killed three Pak rangers. On August 25, a BSF Jawan was injured in sniper fire by Pak rangers along the international border in Jammu. On August 23, senior Army commanders of India and Pakistan held a flag meeting on the LoC in Poonch sector and agreed to institute mechanisms for durable peace and tranquillity.

The two sides agreed to keep the channels of communication open between local commanders at the LoC, a spokesman had said. The year 2017 has seen a sharp increase in ceasefire violations by Pakistani forces. Till August 1, there were 285 such violations by the Pakistan Army while in 2016, the number was significantly less at 228 for the entire year, according to the Army figures.