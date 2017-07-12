Pakistan to launch Chemical Jihad on India? Report reveals Islamabad is arming Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists with chemical weapons

Indian activists shouting slogans and burning an effigy of Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif during a protest over terror attack on Amarnath yatra pilgrims, in Allahabad on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Two days after Pakistan-backed terrorists killed seven Amarnath Yatra pilgrims and injured twenty others in Kashmir, a report by CNN-News18 has revealed that Islamabad is arming Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists with chemical weapons to attack India. Pakistan’s nefarious design to kill Indian citizens was revealed from the audio excerpts intercepted by security agencies, says the report.

In the last few months, Indian forces have reportedly terminated scores of terrorists in Kashmir. If the News 18 report is true, it now seems that Pakistan and its pet terrorists are desperate to take on the Indian security forces. The report says that Hizbul terrorists have already accessed the chemical weapons provided by Pakistan and they plan to use them on Indian soldiers.

In the transcript accessed by News 18, a Hizbul terrorist is heard saying they will plan their next move after Eid. He also says that Pakistan will “inshallah” step-up its “anti-India game” in the coming days and also support the terrorists. The transcript also reveals terrorists’ change in tactics from launching small attacks to killing a large number of Indian soldiers in a single Chemical attack.

Last year in September, Pakistani terrorists had killed 19 Indian soldiers at Uri in Kashmir in an early morning attack. Since then, the terrorists backed by Pakistan has launched several attacks in their bid to destabilise Kashmir. Not only this, Pakistani soldiers have also been involved in beheadings of Indian soldiers. Despite global condemnation, Pakistan doesn’t appear to be having any intention to put a brake on its anti-India activities. Pakistan has provided safe haven to several international terrorists including Hizbul founder Syed Salahuddin and Let chief Hafiz Saeed.

While India avenged Uri by carrying out surgical strikes on terror launch pads in Pakistan-occupied, Islamabad doesn’t seem to have learnt a lesson yet.

During Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to the US, Washington had designated Syed Salahuddin as a global terrorist. But Pakistan considers Salahuddin as a “freedom fighter” and provides him not just a safe haven but also weapons and money. Hizbul is one of the largest terror group in Kashmir with an estimated around 200 active members. Last year, India had killed Hizbul’s Kashmir chief Burhan Wani. His death sparked protests across the Valley.