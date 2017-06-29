Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over LoC violations

It further said that “the deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws”.

Pakistan today summoned India’s acting Deputy High Commissioner over the alleged ceasefire violation by Indian troops in Kashmir which it claimed to have killed a civilian. Foreign Office (FO) spokesman said in a statement that Indian forces resorted to firing in Nikial Sector yesterday, resulting in the death of a 22-year-old civilian Abdul Wahab of Dothilla village. Four other civilians were injured.

The Director General (SA & SAARC), Mohammad Faisal, summoned the Acting Indian Deputy High Commissioner, S Raghuram and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations”, the FO said. It further said that “the deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws”.

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement; investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC, according to the statement.