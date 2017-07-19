Pakistan summons Indian envoy JP Singh over ceasefire violations along LoC

Foreign ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria said Indian security forces resorted to firing in Baroh and Tandar sectors yesterday.

Pakistan today summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner JP Singh after two civilians were killed and six others injured in alleged ceasefire violations along the Line of Control by Indian troops. Foreign ministry spokesman Nafees Zakaria said Indian security forces resorted to firing in Baroh and Tandar sectors yesterday. Director General (SA and SAARC) Mohammad Faisal summoned the Indian deputy high commissioner and “condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations” by Indian security forces.

“The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” Faisal said. He urged India to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement and investigate the incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC. The Pakistani foreign ministry previously summoned the Indian envoy for two consecutive days on July 8 and 9 this month, over the same issue, claiming that more civilians were killed in firing by Indian troops.